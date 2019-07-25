Underwater lake clean-up; how you can help

MARQUETTE — For nearly 30 years, Don Fassbender has been a scuba diver. Exploring the depths of the Great Lakes for aquatic life, shipwrecks and, unfortunately, trash.

“For decades we’ve been cleaning up wrappers and picking up cans and bottles and things of this nature,” says Don.

Don created a Facebook and Youtube page under the persona of ‘Diver Don’. He regularly uploads videos of his underwater adventures. Because of the amount of trash Don sees in the lake, he decided to plan a large underwater lake clean-up, with help from the City of Marquette.

“To try to return the harbor to its natural beauty. There’s a lot of bad things down there, leaching toxins into the lake and so we want to remove those,” explains Don. “The city is getting involved, the Department of Public Works, working in conjunction with Marquette Solid Waste Management.”

You can also help clean up the lake. On Saturday, August 10 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Mattson Lower Harbor volunteers are welcome to help remove trash from the bottom of Lake Superior.

“We could really use some arms and shoulders, some folks to come down and maybe learn a little bit about the harbor here” says Don.

He continues, “There’s some shipwrecks here that a lot of people aren’t aware of. There’s some invasive species that we’re starting to find here that we really don’t want. So awareness is one thing that we want to accomplish with this.”

Remnants of a shipwreck

Courtesy Diver Don Scuba Facebook page

If you are physically able to help pull things from the lake, your help is definitely needed. Anyone with proper scuba gear and training is also invited to help with the underwater search. But Don encourages everyone of all ages to come and support.

“We’re going to have demonstrations, scuba gear, vintage and new scuba gear, the fire department is going to be here with a fire truck to help entertain the littles, so there’s going to be a lot for everybody,” adds Don.

If you are interested in helping out on August 10, mark yourself as ‘going’ on the Facebook event here, or call Don at (906)361-3088.

