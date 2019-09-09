United Way of Marquette County launches new campaign to help the community

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – When you make a donation to the United Way of Marquette County, all of the money stays in Marquette County. Only 6% of the money it brings in goes to covering administrative costs. The other 94% is spread out across 24 different partner agencies.

From helping our neighbors at Room at the Inn, to Bay Cliff Health Camp, your dollars can go a long way in our community. WJMN is committed to being a part of the U.P. and working with the United Way and the agencies they serve. We will be highlighting the people your donations directly impact and the work they are doing.

For more information, please call the United Way of Marquette County at 906-226-8171 or visit their website .