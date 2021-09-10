United Way of Marquette County makes care kits for veterans, seniors on 9/11 Day of Service

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) -The United Way of Marquette County held a 9/11 Day of Service on Friday.

Volunteers assembled and distributed care kits to Marquette County seniors and veterans. Items such as food, hygiene products, and other donated items were put into the kits.

Approximately 200 kits were given to agencies such as Pathways and the DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans.

“20 years ago on 9/11 we really saw the country as a whole come together and worked as one,” said Andrew Rickauer, Executive Director, United Way of Marquette County. “And that’s really what we’re trying to create today on a much, much smaller scale. So we worked with a lot of the local agencies businesses and just community groups and were able to bring everybody together for an afternoon of community outreach and care.”

Latest stories