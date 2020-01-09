Unregistered Calumet taxi company ordered to put operations in park

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – A Cease and Desist Order against 906 Taxi LLC in Calumet was issued effective as of January 8, 2020 by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).

The order states 906 Taxi LLC continued to operate as a taxicab carrier after failing to complete its registration application with LARA, as required under Michigan’s Limousine, Taxicab, and Transportation Network Company Act.

According to LARA, the company failed to submit the required certificate of liability insurance listing LARA as a certificate holder to CSCL, despite CSCL’s repeated requests for it.

LARA also said the company continues to advertise its services when it is not registered in the state. A referral is being made to the appropriate criminal law enforcement agency.

WJMN found a number listed for 906 Taxi LLC, and when we called on Thursday for comment, a man answered the phone as 906 Taxi. When asked about the Cease and Desist order, he said he was not aware of it and referred me to his supervisor. That phone number went to a voicemail box which was full.

The Limousine, Taxicab, and Transportation Network Company Act (2016 PA 345), which became effective March 21, 2017, moved the regulation of taxicab carriers from local to state jurisdiction, and moved the regulation of limousine carriers (eight or fewer passengers) from the Michigan Department of Transportation to LARA. Michigan joined more than three dozen states that have similar laws in place. Information regarding how to obtain a taxicab carrier, limousine carrier, or transportation network company registration may be found at www.mi.gov/tnc or by calling CSCL’s Licensing Division at (517) 241-9221.