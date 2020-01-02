UP Health System limits visitor access due to illness

|MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re starting 2020 and not feeling in the best health, you aren’t alone. UP Health System Hospitals began visitor restrictions on Thursday due to high numbers of respiratory illness and influenza.
The restriction extends to UP Health System in Bell, Marquette, and Portage. The visitor restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.
UP Health System said, “In an effort to protect our patients, the following restrictions apply: Visitors who are ill with cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat, vomiting and or diarrhea are not permitted. In the Family Birthing Center, visitors are limited to parents, labor coaches, and grandparents; and in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, visitors are limited to parents.