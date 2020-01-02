UP Health System limits visitor access due to illness

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) - Spread Goodness Day is on March 13, 2020. This event is to inspire a global day of simple goodness by encouraging individuals, schools & organizations to spread some goodness to show the explosive power that one act of goodness multiplied by hundreds, thousands, and maybe millions has to change the world every single day.

Spread Goodness Day and Getz's Clothiers are kicking off the new year with an exciting new retail partnership featuring and selling Spread Goodness Day apparel in their downtown Marquette store. Proceeds from January 1st - February 28th will fund Spread Goodness Day's program.