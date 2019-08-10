UP Health System – Marquette donates $10,000 to YMCA of Marquette County

MARQUETTE — With a $10,000 donation from UP Health System, the YMCA of Marquette was able to reach its 2019 Annual Campaign goal of $115,000. Victor Harrington, Regional Director of Marketing and Business Development at UPHS presented a check at the YMCA to staff members on Tuesday.

“We’re very excited to partner with UP Health System,” said YMCA CEO, Jenna Zdunek. “Our missions are very similar with the goal of helping our community. We feel very blessed and thankful. For the rest of the year, we’re going to be able to help so many families with financial assistance, cancer survivors and people with Parkinson’s. We’ll be able to support them and help them get healthy.”

In 2018, the YMCA provided financial assistance to 2,868 individuals, with services including daycare, membership scholarships for families and free swim lessons, while offering various health programs.

“Whenever we look at opportunities to contribute to the community, we look at the mission of the organization,” Harrington said. “When you look at the YMCA’s mission, keeping the community healthier, supporting children, it’s very similar to what we try to accomplish as an organization. Our mission is to make communities healthier, and it’s a great partnership with the Y because they’re doing just that.”

In addition to helping fund those services, UPHS’ contribution also supports the Pedaling for Parkinson’s and LIVESTRONG programs, allowing people to join those for free.

The goal of Pedaling for Parkinson’s is to improve the quality of life for people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers, as well as educate the general public about the benefits of maintaining an active lifestyle after a Parkinson’s diagnosis and support the research dedicated to the prevention of the disease.

The YMCA partnered with the LIVESTRONG Foundation in 2008 with the mission of helping cancer survivors begin the journey toward recovery. The program offers adults affected by cancer a safe, supportive environment to participate in physical and social activities focused on strengthening the whole person.

In addition to its daily services, the YMCA also holds special events like the Healthy Kids Day and Halloween at the Y, where over 1,200 celebrated their youth by learning about health and wellness while playing games and being active.