UP Health System Marquette donates to Northern Lights YMCA

MARQUETTE — UP Health System-Marquette donated $10,000 to the Northern Lights YMCA for the mission of continuing to build healthier communities. Victor Harrington, Regional Director of Marketing and Business Development at UPHS, presented the check to Caron Salo, the YMCA Fund Director, and Gary Nash, Executive Director.

“Whenever we look at opportunities to contribute to the community, we look at the mission of the organization,” Harrington said. “When you look at the YMCA’s mission, keeping the community healthier, supporting children, it’s very similar to what we try to accomplish as an organization. Our mission is to make communities healthier, and it’s a great partnership with the Y because they’re doing just that.”

The donation will be used to deliver financial assistance to individuals, fund swim lessons for children and other youth programs, and assist in financing the Fall Family Festival. Last year, hundreds of kids were able to take part in swim lessons thanks to UPHS’ donation. “We are thrilled to be partners with UP Health System in every aspect,” Salo said. “It’s an organization that aligns with what we feel is important: the wellness and well-being of communities. We couldn’t ask for a better partner than UP Health System. We all truly believe in making everyone’s lives better through what we do.

The Northern Lights YMCA also provides youth sports programs to kids from preschool up to the middle school level. In addition to the wide range of sports offered, the YMCA also provides healthy educational classes to promote a positive lifestyle.“We’re able to offer youth sports to kids who have a financial need,” Salo said. “Those kids are able to take advantage of the generosity of UP Health System. It helps us really spread our wings.

“We also are able to use the donation for our wellness opportunities. In addition to youth, we have the opportunity for people to take part in diabetes prevention, chronic pain and matter of balance — all due to the generosity of this gift. Thousands and thousands of people are benefiting from the gift that UP Health System makes to the YMCA.”