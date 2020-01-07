UP Regional Blood Center in critical need of O-, A- and B+ blood types

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The U.P. Regional Blood Center is currently experiencing a critical need for O negative, A negative, and B positive blood types.

The UP Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock, Escanaba, Sault Ste. Marie and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 UP hospitals.

Click here to visit their website for center details and blood drive locations.

Currently, the Marquette center is open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesdays and 7 A.m. -4 p.m. on Fridays. Walk-ins Welcome.