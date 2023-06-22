An undated courtesy photo of Seann Pietila. (Courtesy U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Upper Peninsula teen arrested for allegedly planning to attack an East Lansing synagogue is expected to appear in federal court Thursday.

Seann Pietila, 19, of Pickford, was arrested by the FBI on Friday, June 19, and charged with “transmitting a communication containing a threat to injure another,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan.

Investigators accused Pietila of communicating with others on Instagram about neo-Nazi ideology, antisemitism and the intent to mimic past mass shooters.

According to probable cause court documents that included transcripts of Instagram messages provided by Meta Platforms, Inc., Instagram user finnishv64 referenced admiration for Brenton Tarrant, who committed two consecutive mass shootings in New Zealand mosques and live-streamed his attack.

“All I know is, it’s not just gonna be a copy of Brenton’s,” wrote Instagram user finnishv64 in a message to another user on June 1, 2023, according to the court document. “Maybe some stuff but I gotta make it unique.”

Instagram user finnishv64 also communicated via direct message about “a camera for streaming” and “some more magazines,” the documents said.

According to the probable cause document, Instagram user finnishv64 wrote via direct message on June 2, 2023, “We would surely inspire others to take arms against the Jewish controlled state. I only chose the 15th to mimic b.t’s attack.”

Tarrant’s New Zealand shootings took place on March 15, 2019.

Pietila told investigators the Instagram account finnishv64 belonged to him, the probable cause document said.

According to court documents, Pinterest account finnishv1 included pictures of Nazi imagery and mass killers. The documents said Pietila used several social media accounts under the name finnishv, followed by different numbers.

When Pietila’s home was searched, investigators said they found ammunition, magazines, a shotgun, a rifle, a pistol, several knives, a Nazi flag, gas masks and tactical vests. On his phone, the U.S. attorney’s office said investigators found the name of a synagogue in East Lansing, a date and a list of equipment in his notes app. The date written on the note was March 15, 2024, according to a picture of the note provided in the probable cause document.

Pietila told investigators he did not intend to follow through with the killings, according to court documents. Pietila said he planned to use the shotgun to kill himself and said he had written a suicide note on his phone, the documents continued.