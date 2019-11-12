Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

“Up There,” movie made in Upper Peninsula

News
Posted: / Updated:
U.P. wood shape_1508357708545.jpg

STEPHENSON, Mich. (AP) — A movie shot in the Upper Peninsula is having its Michigan premiere this weekend.

“Up There” is the story of a journalist who is sent to the Upper Peninsula to cover the closing of a mine. The journalist gets help from a local woman, whose personal tragedy plays a role in the plot.

“Up There” opened Friday at Tivoli Theater in Stephenson.

Actress Zoe Kanters says she and the directors wanted to show the film in the community “that made it happen.” Screenings are also planned this month in Suttons Bay, Ann Arbor and Bloomfield Hills.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 11/11/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 11/11/2019"

Mend It Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mend It Monday"

44th anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald

Thumbnail for the video titled "44th anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald"

Munising Residents Prepare for Heavy Snowfall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Munising Residents Prepare for Heavy Snowfall"

Explore the Haunted U.P. Shore - Marquette Lighthouse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Explore the Haunted U.P. Shore - Marquette Lighthouse"

Next to Normal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Next to Normal"