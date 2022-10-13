RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – UP Wild Delta County has announced it will host a Nature Prayer Gathering this upcoming weekend. The church says the event will include time to reflect on nature, entering the wilderness, sharing thoughts and feelings, prayer, and a closing poem reading, followed by refreshments of tea and snacks.

The event will take place on Sunday, October 16 at Dutch Mill County Park in Rapid River. The theme for the event is ‘Wherever You are Standing, You are on Sacred Ground’.

UP Wild Delta County says the event is held with urgent concern for earth and its ecosystems, recognizing the impact humans have had on the environment. The church shared the following message about the event:

U.P. Wild Delta is a means of encountering the actively Living God, based on shared values of faith, connection, and nature. We create opportunities to foster a deeper spiritual connection with God outdoors and through virtual nature walks online. We are a community who openly prays for the healing of the land and our hearts, allowing for open conversation on our culture of consumption and celebrating our varied personal experiences. We invite all into participation as this has been from the very beginning a cross-denominational offering. Everyone is welcome in this circle just like the trees and birds welcome us to this space.

You can learn more about UP Wild Delta County on the church’s website.