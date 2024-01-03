MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — In the true spirit of grit and determination a lack of snow so far this season has not changed the planning for the Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association as it prepares for the UP200, Midnight Run, and Jackpine 30 races in February.

“We’re out on the trails right now clearing trail, said UPSDA Board Member Ross Anthony. “The trail crew has been using four wheelers and equipment that we’re not typically able to use during the wintertime. And the benefit of all this is that it’s a lot quicker when we do it that way. You don’t have to deal with the snow and you can get a lot of that trail cleared a lot quicker.”

Other sled dog races such as the Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog Race and the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathons have canceled their events for 2024. Both were scheduled for January. The hope for the UPSDA is that the February run dates give winter a chance to catch up.

“We’re hoping that we can just run really in the end. And, you know, it takes a lot less snow to just be able to get a trail in and to be able to run as long as the mushers are comfortable running it,” added Anthony.

Northern Michigan University gave the UP200 website a new look for 2024. Also new this year, the UPSDA partnered with The United Way of Marquette County and are using its Yooper United volunteer website to coordinate those who want to help with the races.

Outside of volunteers for race weekend, the UPSDA is looking for people to help the rest of the year with planning, coordination, and everything else that goes into making the events happen.