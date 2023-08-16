GWINN, Mich. — The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter announced Wednesday a promotion to adopt cats for $9. This comes as UPAWS is approaching capacity for cats, according to shelter staff.

The offer is open for any cat 9 months or older. Along with the cat, the $9 adoption fee includes all vaccines, a health check, microchip, spay or neuter. UPAWS will also provide new owners with a sample of pet food and litter.

Shelter staff say you need to act before the end of August to take advantage of the deal. After that, adoption costs for kittens up to 11 months old will be $140, and the cost for adult cats will return to $70.

UPAWS has a look at cats up for adoption on their website, as well as a way to book an appointment to see them in person.