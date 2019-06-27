UPAWS dog park coming soon

GWINN — Dogs in Marquette County will soon have their own place to go.

UPAWS will be opening their community dog park, Paws Park, in the coming months.

The two-acre fenced-in park will be open throughout the year allowing for a safe and secure space for dogs of all shapes and sizes.

The public came out to the new UPAWS facility for a Q&A forum to discuss the new park and its benefits.

Amber Talo, UPAWS Board Member said, “The way that this is going to benefit the community is that there’s a need, there’s a need in our community for this. There are places that you can take your pets that aren’t completely fenced in and that’s fantastic for a dog that thrives in that environment. There are dogs that in order to be unleashed, they need the security around them of an eight-foot fence to keep them safe.”

There will be two separate parks, for big and small dogs.

Annual and seasonal permits will be available for purchase. Dog registration is mandatory to access the park.

For more information on the UPAWS dog park, click here.