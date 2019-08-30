UPAWS host read to your shelter pet event

Gwinn, MI (WJMN) — The Literacy Legacy Fund of Michigan and UPAWS are joining together to co-host a community event.

It will give people the chance to read to shelter animals.

The free event is open to the public and will include an ice cream social, children’s activities, and a tour of the shelter.

It’s a chance to improve literacy at any age.

Ann Brownell, a Community Outreach Coordinator for UPAWS, says, “Whats’s gonna be different about our reading program to the pets is it is not just gonna incorporate children. We are going to incorporate adults, as well as all the way to seniors. They will be able to come in and read to the animals, which is soothing for people, but we have seen it helps animals get adopted. ”

Each child who attends can leave with a free book.

Pre-registration is encouraged.

You can do that on Eventbrite or at UPAWS.