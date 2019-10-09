UPAWS “Paws Park” grand opening this weekend

GWINN, Mich. (WJMN)- The grand opening of the UPAWS “Paws Park” is on Saturday, October 12th from 3 pm-5 pm.

The event will include progress tours of the new, fully functional pole barn for larger animals, a memorial garden, and a community room.

Lunch and coffee will also be served, alongside dog park permits being available to purchase. The first 50 Paws Park Members who buy permits will enter a drawing to win a year free of park access and privileges.

The completely closed-in 2-acre dog park opened in July, and have gained about 130 park members since then. It is open year-round, which means your pups can get their exercise even in the wintertime.

Local 3 spoke with Amber Talo, UPAWS Board Treasurer, about why people should become members of Paws Park.

“Come out and experience to let your dog go unleashed. It’s an experience like no other. Some of them have come through here as if they were flying. They’re so excited, and just the socialization they get from other pets and for members of our community. I’ve made really good friends out here that maybe I wouldn’t have known without this park. and I’m really excited about that,” said Talo.

UPAWS does not receive any government funding, and all maintenance on the park is done by Paws Park members on a volunteer committee.

The pole barn, one of the newest additions to UPAWS, will be able to house neglected and abused larger animals, horses in particular. This was made possible by Sally’s Fund and Marquette County Horse Club.

You must be a Paws Park member to utilize the facility. There will be registration packets and permits available to purchase at Saturday’s event or click here for more information.

Proof of vaccination for your animals is required in order to receive a permit, and the money used to buy the permits is a donation that goes back into the care of animals being held at the shelter.