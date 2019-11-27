UPAWS provides refuge for neglected farm animals

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — UPAWS & Sally’s Fund have been assisting with neglect and abuse cases involving farm animals. But now they have a proper facility to house them.

UPAWS has a pole barn that will act as temporary housing for those neglected animals until they’re able to find a permanent sanctuary.

It’s already helped a couple of animals but some work still needs to be done before the barn is officially complete.

Amber Taylo, Board Treasurer, UPAWS said, “Unfortunately, we wish that we didn’t need this barn, but there have been instances in the past where it was reported to us that there was neglect or cruelty or abuse happening and to find a farm that’s able to take those animals to find someone willing to foster them right away, a lot of the time they are sick, their hurt, their injured, and it wasn’t easy to find somebody to come right away and sometimes we got there too late.”

The barn is not designed for regular surrenders or adoptions, and she says it’s the first facility in the Upper Peninsula that offers temporary refuge for farm animals.