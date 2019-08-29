UPAWS ‘Strut Your Mutt’ 2019 charity walk coming in September

MARQUETTE, MI (WJMN) — The 14th annual ‘Strut Your Mutt’ is Sunday, September 15 at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The event is a fundraiser for UPAWS and offers an optional 1.5-mile walk.

Along with the walk, there will be prizes, dog contests, games, raffles and pet-themed, and people vendors.

Ann Brownell, Community Outreach Coordinator for UPAWS, says, ” People love their dogs, they love showing off their dogs, they love coming together as a community and it raises a lot of wonderful funds for the animal shelter for UPAWS.”

You can register online now or in the morning on the day of the event.

For more information or to register, click here.