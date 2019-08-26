UPAWS Strut Your Mutt 2019 charity walk

MARQUETTE — UPAWS Strut Your Mutt may just be the most fun you can have while supporting your local no-kill shelter, UPAWS!

It is an awesome event for four- and two-legged participants of all ages.

It’s a fun morning with prizes, dog contests, games, raffles and pet-themed and people vendors.

Enjoy free breakfast goodies and music while visiting with people and their dogs. Start raising pledges now!

The more money you raise, the more you help our shelter pets, and you can win some great prizes at the same time!

Don’t miss the chance to have a ball and make a difference for UPAWS pets!

Register and learn more at www.upaws.org or phone 475-666