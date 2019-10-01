UPAWS to offer free microchip clinic this weekend

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN)- UPAWS will be having a free microchip clinic for your pets on Saturday, October 5.

The clinic is sponsored by Fox Negaunee, and it will take place at the dealership, not UPAWS, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. There are 150 microchips available for dogs and cats, and the maximum is 2 pets per household

Dogs must remain on their leashes, and cats must be brought in a carrier.

“Microchipping is an important thing to have for your pet. It is pretty much your pet’s ticket back home if it gets lost. It’s like a piece of rice that goes in the back of the neck, and it’s implanted. It scans on a scanner, and it gets right back to your address and name and phone number and it can get home to you,” said Ann Brownell, Volunteer and Community Outreach Coordinator of UPAWS.

On October 12th, UPAWS will also be holding a Bissell adoption event. It will be held right at UPAWS from noon until 4 p.m. All pets available will be $25.