Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Upcoming American Red Cross blood drives

News
Posted: / Updated:
blood drives_1499788208156.jpg

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — The American Red Cross has several blood drives coming up later this month in the Upper Peninsula.

There will be a couple in Escanaba on 12/17 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. and 12/18 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Delta Plaza Mall.

In Kingsford, people can donate blood on 12/10 from 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church.

There’s another option on 12/5 from 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Iron River.

Also, on 12/19 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. blood can be donated at Stephenson High School in Stephenson.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/2/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/2/2019"

Stockings for troops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stockings for troops"

National Weather Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Weather Service"

Power outages

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power outages"

NMU Lighting Up The Holidays

Thumbnail for the video titled "NMU Lighting Up The Holidays"

Local 3 Friday Forecast 11/29/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local 3 Friday Forecast 11/29/19"