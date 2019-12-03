Upcoming American Red Cross blood drives

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — The American Red Cross has several blood drives coming up later this month in the Upper Peninsula.

There will be a couple in Escanaba on 12/17 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. and 12/18 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Delta Plaza Mall.

In Kingsford, people can donate blood on 12/10 from 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church.

There’s another option on 12/5 from 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Iron River.

Also, on 12/19 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. blood can be donated at Stephenson High School in Stephenson.