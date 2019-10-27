Upcoming blood drives in the U.P.

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — The American Red Cross is holding a variety of blood drives in the Upper Peninsula. People who are feeling well are asked to donate blood and/or platelets.
All blood types needed. However, people with type O blood are particularly encouraged to donate.
The upcoming blood drives are listed below.
- 11/20, 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Norway High School
- 11/20, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Memorial Building in Ironwood
- 11/18, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., 11/19, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Both are at the First Presbyterian Church in Menominee.