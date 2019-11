UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — The American Red Cross is holding several blood drives in the Upper Peninsula.

12/17 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. and 12/18 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Delta Plaza Mall in Escanaba.

12/10 from 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Kingsford.

12/5 from 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Iron River.