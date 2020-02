GWINN, Michigan (WJMN) - Forget chocolates and flowers for this February 14th. Instead, adopt an animal from UPAWS Animal Welfare Shelter. With Valentine's Day on Friday, UPAWS is holding a "Sweet as Candy" adoption event.

If you come in to the shelter located on 815 South, M-553 in Gwinn on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday, they'll have you pick a Valentine candy. On the back will be a discount percentage to be put towards an adoption fee. Percentages range from 10-50%.