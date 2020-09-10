Upcoming blood drives in the U.P.

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — The American Red Cross is holding several blood drives in the Upper Peninsula.

9/8 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., 9/9 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., and 9/29 from 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Delta Plaza Mall in Escanaba.

9/16 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Memorial Building in Ironwood. 9/24 from 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Iron River.

9/16 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Northern Center in Marquette.

9/15 from 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Menominee. 9/28 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the St John Neumann Parish Hall in Powers.

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may qualify to be convalescent plasma donors. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.

Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within 7 to 10 days through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.