Upcoming blood drives in the U.P.

UPPER PENINSULA — To help address the current emergency blood shortage, all who give blood or platelet donations with the American Red Cross from July 29 through Aug. 29 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.

A list of American Red Cross blood drives happening in the Upper Peninsula are listed below.

Escanaba: 8/13: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Delta Plaza Mall and 8/14: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Delta Plaza Mall

Iron Mountain: 8/21: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bay College West

Kingsford: 8/20: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church

Crystal Falls: 8/9: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church

Carney: 8/5: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Carney Evangelical Free Church

Menominee 8/22: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church

Stephenson: 7/29 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Legion