Upcoming COVID-19 testing sites in Upper Peninsula

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – In Michigan, there are more than 71,000 COVID-19 cases, over 6,000 deaths, and 645 new cases as of July 16. To track and treat the spread of the novel coronavirus, free testing sites are available across the U.P.
- Alger County Road Commission (Munising), July 18, 10 A.M. – 4 P.M.
- St. Ignace Area Schools Parking lot, July 27, 1 P.M. – 7 P.M.
- Luce County Road Commission (Newberry), July 25, 10 A.M. – 4 P.M.
- Windsor Center (Iron River), July 21, 9:15 A.M, – 1 P.M.
- North Dickinson Elementary School (Felch), July 22, 10 A.M. – 2:15 P.M.
- Ontonagon High School Parking Lot, July 23, 9:45 A.M. – 2:30 P.M.
- U.P. State Fairgrounds (Escanaba), July 24, 10 A.M. – 4 P.M.
- Menominee High School Parking Lot, July 25, 10 A.M. – 4 P.M.
If these sites, dates, and times are not convenient for you, the state has provided a free resource of clinics available in our near your area to get tested for COVID-19. You can find it here.
According the CDC, below are symptoms of COVID-19.
People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should:
- Stay home if they are sick
- Wash their hands frequently
- Avoid close contact with sick people
- Disinfect commonly touched surfaces
- Wear a mask or cloth face covering when visiting public places
- Avoid touching your face; avoid shaking hands
- Follow suggested guidelines for social distancing