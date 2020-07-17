Upcoming COVID-19 testing sites in Upper Peninsula

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – In Michigan, there are more than 71,000 COVID-19 cases, over 6,000 deaths, and 645 new cases as of July 16. To track and treat the spread of the novel coronavirus, free testing sites are available across the U.P.

  • Alger County Road Commission (Munising), July 18, 10 A.M. – 4 P.M.
  • St. Ignace Area Schools Parking lot, July 27, 1 P.M. – 7 P.M.
  • Luce County Road Commission (Newberry), July 25, 10 A.M. – 4 P.M.
  • Windsor Center (Iron River), July 21, 9:15 A.M, – 1 P.M.
  • North Dickinson Elementary School (Felch), July 22, 10 A.M. – 2:15 P.M.
  • Ontonagon High School Parking Lot, July 23, 9:45 A.M. – 2:30 P.M.
  • U.P. State Fairgrounds (Escanaba), July 24, 10 A.M. – 4 P.M.
  • Menominee High School Parking Lot, July 25, 10 A.M. – 4 P.M.

If these sites, dates, and times are not convenient for you, the state has provided a free resource of clinics available in our near your area to get tested for COVID-19. You can find it here.

According the CDC, below are symptoms of COVID-19.

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should:

  • Stay home if they are sick
  • Wash their hands frequently
  • Avoid close contact with sick people
  • Disinfect commonly touched surfaces
  • Wear a mask or cloth face covering when visiting public places
  • Avoid touching your face; avoid shaking hands
  • Follow suggested guidelines for social distancing

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story