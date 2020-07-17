Upcoming COVID-19 testing sites in Upper Peninsula

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – In Michigan, there are more than 71,000 COVID-19 cases, over 6,000 deaths, and 645 new cases as of July 16. To track and treat the spread of the novel coronavirus, free testing sites are available across the U.P.

Alger County Road Commission (Munising), July 18, 10 A.M. – 4 P.M.

St. Ignace Area Schools Parking lot, July 27, 1 P.M. – 7 P.M.

Luce County Road Commission (Newberry), July 25, 10 A.M. – 4 P.M.

Windsor Center (Iron River), July 21, 9:15 A.M, – 1 P.M.

North Dickinson Elementary School (Felch), July 22, 10 A.M. – 2:15 P.M.

Ontonagon High School Parking Lot, July 23, 9:45 A.M. – 2:30 P.M.

U.P. State Fairgrounds (Escanaba), July 24, 10 A.M. – 4 P.M.

Menominee High School Parking Lot, July 25, 10 A.M. – 4 P.M.

If these sites, dates, and times are not convenient for you, the state has provided a free resource of clinics available in our near your area to get tested for COVID-19. You can find it here.

According the CDC, below are symptoms of COVID-19.

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should: