UPDATE: 9:45 a.m.

Lansing police say five people were injured after a two car accident in downtown Lansing early this morning, and that the person who may be responsible is on the run.

The accident happened at 5:37 a.m. on Larch Street right near Michigan Avenue.

Police say the driver of a silver Camry caused the accident with a red Mustang. The resulting crash spread debris up and down the street. You can see pictures from the scene below.

Lansing police also believe alcohol and speed contributed to the crash.

Two people in the Mustang were taken to the hospital as were three people in the Camry. All five are expected to survive.

Police say the driver of the Camry ran from the scene. They are still looking for that person.

The road will be closed for hours while police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) -–

At least one person was injured and a major road shut down after a two car crash early this morning.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. in downtown Lansing at the intersection of Larch and Michigan. That’s right next to the Jackson Field, where the Lansing Lugnuts play. Debris from accident was spread all over Larch.

Four ambulances were sent and the Lansing Police Department was on scene.

A firefighter on the scene say two people were thrown from the red car in the crash, and that it appears someone in the silver car ran from the scene.

Officers told 6 News that there were serious injuries but not sure of their exact condition.

Officials say the road will likely be closed for 3 to 4 hours while they investigate.