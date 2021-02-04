UPDATE: 66 fishermen rescued from Bay of Green Bay

(WFRV) – According to the Coast Guard, 66 ice fisherman were rescued from the Bay of Green Bay.

Chief Deputy Patrick McCarty with the Door County Sheriff’s Office says they got a report of a crack on the ice opening around 9 a.m.

The split started off being nearly 10 feet, which eventually turned into a mile.

Coast Guard members say the fishermen were trapped on an ice flow and had to rescue them at Sherwood Point in Nasewaupee, the Sand Bay area in Gardner, and the Little Harbor area in Sevastopol.

Two helicopters, three airboats, and other skiffs were used by multiple agencies, including the DNR and Coast Guard, for the rescue, which lasted three and a half hours.

Authorities say everyone is okay and no one needed medical attention.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all winter sport enthusiasts to always check the local weather conditions before heading out and they should carry a reliable means of communications with them.

Original Story: Ice rescues happening in Door County after large separation on ice

Feb 4, 2021 1:09 p.m.

(WFRV) – Multiple crews in Door County are currently on ice recue missions.

According to the Door County Sheriff’s Facebook page, a large separation of ice extending from Little Harbor and Southwest to the Snake Island area has formed.

Local 5 has a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll keep you up to date both on air and online.