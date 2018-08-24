UPDATE: Body found in Munising Bay identified

Follow @WJMN_Local3

The Alger County Sheriff’s Office provided the following press release today regarding the identity of the body found in Munising Bay Wednesday afternoon:

On 08-22-2018 at approximately 12:35 am, a 911 call was received from at the Alger County 911 dispatch center reporting what appeared to be a body floating in Munising Bay. The Alger County Sheriff’s Office along with members of the Alger County Rescue 21 squad responded. The body of an elderly woman was located approximately 800’ off the west channel shoreline east of the Munising Tourist Park Campground. The investigation concluded that Mrs. Silvija Ronis, an 81 year old female with Alzheimer’s, for unknown reasons, ventured out into Lake Superior sometime after 9:30pm on 08-21-2018. This incident was concluded to be nothing more than a tragic accident.

