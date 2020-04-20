UPDATE: Ishpeming police identify suspects for spray painting businesses, “Old Ish” statue

STORY UPDATE 4/23/20: The City of Ishpeming Police Department announced on Thursday that it has identified suspects in the spray painting incident on the “Old Ish” statue and several businesses. Both suspects have confessed to the vandalism. The male suspects are 16 and 17 years old and from Marquette.

The investigation has been turned over to the Marquette Prosecutors Office for review.

Both subjects are facing multiple charges of Malicious Destruction of Property and Violation of an Executive Order.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————-

ISHPEMING, Mich (WJMN) – The City of Ishpeming Police Department is searching for two people suspected in a string of graffiti incidents that happened around 5:00 a.m. on Saturday.

According to police, several businesses on Main St. in Ishpeming were painted with symbols and obscene language. This includes the painting of the “Old Ish” statue. The face and mid-section of the statue were spray painted red.

Police released the following videos and pictures of the suspects and damage.

If you have any information, please call the Ishpeming Police Department at 486-4416. Police are asking anyone with cameras attached to their businesses to share the video from 5:00-6:00 a.m. Saturday.