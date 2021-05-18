UPDATE: Shawano-Menominee Co. Health respond to masking changes

FRIDAY 5/14/2021 3:55 p.m.

SHAWANO-MENOMINEE Co. , (WFRV) – The Shawano-Menominee County Health Department is moving forward with the changes regarding fully vaccinated people and mask wearing.

They announced their stance in a press release saying fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear a mask or social distance. However they note mask wearing, regardless on vaccination status, continues to be an important COVID-19 mitigation in schools, correctional facilities, homeless shelter sand other places where regulations exist.

UPDATE: Brown Co., Health Dept. gives update on masking guidelines, encouraged by changes

BROWN CO., Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Public Health, De Pere Health and Oneida Nation Health Department have all released a statement on the new CDC mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people.

They say they encouraged by the update and that it’s a promising signs that we are nearing the end of the pandemic. The guideline applies to fully vaccinated people, however, officials say mask wearing, regardless of vaccination status continues to be an important took in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

There are important exemptions from the new guidelines that include:

Healthcare settings

K-12 schools

Places where masks are required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, or

regulations, including businesses and workplaces.

Residents and employees of correctional and detention facilities and homeless shelters

Travelers on all planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into,

within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

Organizations are encouraged to adopt policies that align with the updated CDC guidance. Public Health supports any decisions of businesses or organizations that continue to require masking.

UPDATE: Appleton issues new recommendations on face coverings

FRIDAY 5/14/2021 9:46 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton issued new recommendations on face coverings.

The new recommendations come after the CDC issued new guidance regarding the wearing of masks.

The recommendations can be viewed online.

Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford is urging residents to follow the updated CDC guidelines on the use of face coverings.

“This marks an important milestone in our fight against COVID-19 and recognizes the progress we have made as a community and country through mitigation and vaccination,” says Mayor Woodford.

Appleton Public Health Officer Kurt Eggebrecht is encouraging those who have not been vaccinated to go out and get it.

“If you have not yet been vaccinated, we encourage you to do so to protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19,” says Eggebrecht.

Local 5 will update this story if more municipalities adjust their mask mandates.

ORIGINAL: Outagamie Co. removes facial coverings requirement, effective immediately

THURSDAY 5/13/2021 5:24 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Outagamie County will be removing the facial covering requirement following the updated guidance issued by the CDC, effective immediately.

County officials say they are changing the requirement because of the Federal and State government recommendations.

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

Officials say the this change will be in effect except where federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws rules, and regulations are in place—to include local business and workplace guidance