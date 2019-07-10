UPDATE: Suspect identified in Hardee’s attempted armed robbery

ESCANABA — 59-year-old Mark James Wilson of Kalamazoo was arraigned on charges of armed robbery in Delta County’s 94th District Court.

Wilson is currently being held on $500,000 bond in the Delta County Jail.

On July 9, Escanaba Department of Public Safety officers responded to the Hardee’s Restaurant in Escanaba for a report of an armed robbery.

According to a release from the Delta County Prosecutor’s Office, Wilson passed a note to a Hardee’s employee saying he had a gun and to bring him money in the men’s bathroom. Employees were able to call 911 after Wilson went into the bathroom.

Officers arrived and cleared the restaurant. Wilson was given several commands to come out of the bathroom. He eventually left the bathroom and was arrested.

Wilson was previously convicted in Delta County Circuit Court in 2009 for the unarmed robbery of Arby’s.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by Michigan State Police and the Delta County Sheriff’s Department.

Delta County Prosecutor Brett Gardner praised the quick thinking of the Hardee’s employees. He said, “The employees’ calm and quick response to this terrifying situation, allowed police to arrive quickly and detain the suspect without anyone getting hurt.”

Gardner also praised the efforts and response of law enforcement.