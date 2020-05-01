UPDATE: Two people die in motel fire

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — Two people are dead after a fire at the Delta Inn Motel in Escanaba.

One victim is a 72-year-old man from Escanaba and the second is a 17-year-old boy also from Escanaba. Both victims resided at the motel.

Several people escaped the fire but there were injuries.

A 66-year-old man was transported to OSF St. Francis Hospital for severe burns and transferred to St. Mary’s Burn Center in Milwaukee. A second occupant, a 60-year-old man, was taken to OSF St. Francis Hospital and transferred to UP Health System-Marquette for a fractured spine sustained from jumping to safety. A 73-year-old man was taken to OSF St. Francis Hospital for minor

burns and was released.

This happened just after 12:30 Thursday afternoon.

According to the Escanaba Department of Public Safety, first responders could see flames going through the roof when they arrived. The west side of the motel was fully engulfed.

Occupants from the second story of the motel were escaping the fire by climbing on the roof of the adjacent Hiawatha Motel. Bystanders and officers helped them to safety.

Investigators say high winds made for extreme conditions trying to battle the blaze. It took approximately three hours to bring the fire under control.

Roughly three dozen firefighters and seven fire apparatus units responded.

Escanaba Public Safety thanks the Ford River Twp. Fire Department, Escanaba Township Fire

Department, Rampart EMS, Delta County Central Dispatch, Michigan State Police – Gladstone Post,

Delta County Sheriff Department, Escanaba City Electric, DTE, Delta County Victim Advocacy, and the

American Red Cross for all of their combined efforts with such a tragic situation.

The cause of the fire will be investigated by the Michigan State Police – Fire Marshal Division.