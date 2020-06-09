UPDATE: Two suspects arrested in connection to motorcycle and trailer theft in Houghton

UPDATE 6/10/20: Two arrests have been made in connection with the larceny of the trailers, snowmobiles, and motorcycle, according to the Houghton Police Department. The drive trains to the snowmobiles are still missing. Further investigation continues and the two suspects will be arraigned in the 97th District Court.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————-

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Houghton Police Department reports they are investigating the larceny of a motorcycle and a trailer which was stolen from 918 College Avenue in Houghton sometime between Saturday, June 6, 2020 and Monday, June 8, 2020.

Another trailer containing 2 snowmobiles was also stolen from the same location at approximately 5:30 am on Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020.

After review of the camera system for the City of Houghton, it was determined that the suspect(s) with the trailer attached containing the 2 snowmobiles, was driving in Houghton along the M-26 and Lakeshore Drive area at approximately 5:36 am on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The vehicle may have gone into the West Houghton area or down the Houghton Canal Road. The suspect vehicle may be a black minivan or suv.

Anyone with any information or who may be able to assist in identifying the person driving the vehicle are asked to call the Houghton Police Department at (906) 482-2121.