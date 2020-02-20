UPDATE: Veteran released from Chippewa County Correctional Facility

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – In a Facebook post on Thursday morning, Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office stated that the Vietnam veteran who was held at the Chippewa County Correctional Facility is no longer in the facility.

This comes after Sheriff Michael Bitnar made a Facebook post about calling the mental health system “broken.” The post said in part, “Sitting in a Correctional Facility is not what this man needs. He needs professional mental health care.” The post went viral and sparked an online conversation about the mental health system within Michigan.

The man was arrested and charged with several crimes “in relation to the original contact with deputies, as he was too violent to release into the public.”

Bitnar stated in the February 7 post that he made calls and sent emails to try to get the veteran a mental health bed. However, there is a wait-list to receive a bed. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office “sent written paperwork and requested to get this man moved up on the list and we were denied.”

In the February 20 post, Bitnar said in part “this is a very positive outcome to a very sad and serious situation for staff and more importantly for him as he will now receive the help that he so desperately needs.”

