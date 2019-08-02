Updates on Pine Ridge Apartment fire

MARQUETTE — Residents are able to pick up their mail tonight.

A representative from Pine Ridge tells us animals that have been left behind are being taken care of by their staff.

The Red Cross said tomorrow residents that have been staying at the Superior Dome will be moved to the Lakeview Arena.

If you would like to help the victims of the Pine Ridge Apartment fires you can make monetary donations to a Pine Ridge fire fund account at River Valley Bank in Marquette.

You can also donate to the salvation army of Marquette or to the American Red Cross.

Just make sure to specify that you want these funds to be used for victims of the pine ridge apartments.