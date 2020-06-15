UPPCO announces date to reopen campground facilities

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO) has announced that it is reopening its campground facilities at Bond Falls, Prickett, and Boney Falls beginning June 17.
“UPPCO’s top priority continues to be the health and safety of its customers, employees, and the
communities we serve,” said Brett French, UPPCO’s Vice President of Business Development
and Communications. “In support of that priority, we encourage campers to practice social
distancing – which is still recommended by state and national health agencies – and to keep to
their campsite with immediate family.”
All campsites will be open and the facilities will not have any restrictions for capacity.
“UPPCO reminds outdoor enthusiasts to use common sense and be considerate of others when
using the recreational facilities,” French said. “Be safe and stay healthy while using the public
recreation areas.”
The boat launches, day-use, and fishing areas located around UPPCO’s hydroelectric facilities
will also remain open for public recreational use. UPPCO is asking everyone who comes for the
day, or longer, to respect all guidelines, and to do everything they can to make everyone feel
safe.
For more information about UPPCO visit www.uppco.com.