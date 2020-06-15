UPPCO announces date to reopen campground facilities

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO) has announced that it is reopening its campground facilities at Bond Falls, Prickett, and Boney Falls beginning June 17.

“UPPCO’s top priority continues to be the health and safety of its customers, employees, and the

communities we serve,” said Brett French, UPPCO’s Vice President of Business Development

and Communications. “In support of that priority, we encourage campers to practice social

distancing – which is still recommended by state and national health agencies – and to keep to

their campsite with immediate family.”

All campsites will be open and the facilities will not have any restrictions for capacity.

“UPPCO reminds outdoor enthusiasts to use common sense and be considerate of others when

using the recreational facilities,” French said. “Be safe and stay healthy while using the public

recreation areas.”

The boat launches, day-use, and fishing areas located around UPPCO’s hydroelectric facilities

will also remain open for public recreational use. UPPCO is asking everyone who comes for the

day, or longer, to respect all guidelines, and to do everything they can to make everyone feel

safe.

For more information about UPPCO visit www.uppco.com.