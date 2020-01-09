UPPCO warns customers of utility company scammers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO) is warning consumers about scam callers pretending to be from the utility company.

UPPCO released a statement Thursday stating that callers demand immediate payment, often in the form of gift cards or Bitcoin. Some of the calls even show up on caller ID as coming from the utility company.

Brett French, vice president of Business Development and Communication of UPPCO, stated in part, “We won’t use ‘bullying tactics’ when calling customers; demand immediate payment to keep services from being turned off; collect payments at a customer’s home or business; or, ask for bank account information or credit card numbers by phone.”

UPPCO is also reminding customers that legitimate utility workers won’t coerce residents into letting them into their homes.

Customers who have given bank account information to someone they think may have been an impostor should call their bank and local police department.

A complaint can be filed with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at www.michigan.gov/AG and the Federal Trade Commission at 877-382-4357.