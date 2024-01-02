MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Winter sports enthusiasts are being warned by the Upper Peninsula Power Company about unsafe ice conditions as they manage water levels throughout the winter.

The announcement from UPPCO came Tuesday as area lakes are approaching safe levels of thickness. The danger comes from an air gap that is likely to form after UPPCO lowers water levels in area reservoirs to prepare for the spring thaw.

Reservoirs being drained in January include Silver Lake, Hoist, Victoria Dam, Bond Falls, and Lake Gogebic. The Prickett Dam reservoir will be lowered next month, according to the company.

Technicians with UPPCO expect water levels to return to normal in April. Until then, the reservoirs carry the risk of unsafe or unstable ice.