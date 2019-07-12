UPPCO’s appliance recycling event in Houghton

HOUGHTON — Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO) customers can save money by participating in the third of three appliance recycling events that is being held in Houghton.

UPPCO’s recycling program provides customers with the ability to drop-off any refrigerator, freezer, room A/C unit or dehumidifier that is intact for recycling at no cost to the customer (limited to two of each appliance type per customer). Customers can save up to $150 a year on their energy bills by simply removing older inefficient appliances from their home. Customers will receive a $50 rebate for each recycled refrigerator and freezer and a $10 rebate for room A/C units and dehumidifiers. Rebate checks will be mailed to participating customers approximately four (4) to six (6) weeks after the events.

“The first two appliance recycling events were held in Escanaba and Negaunee,” according to Brett French, UPPCO’s Vice President of Business Development and Communications. “Both events were a huge success for our customers and a big win for our communities and the environment. We have collected 869 appliances eliminating ~500,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy consumption on an annual basis. That’s enough to power ~84 residential homes for a year.”

UPPCO’s next appliance recycling event will be held at Ed’s Used Parts and Salvage on Friday, July 19th between the hours of 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM and Saturday, July 20th between the hours of 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM. Ed’s Used Parts and Salvage is located in Houghton at 20295 Pilgrim Rd.

“The appliances that are collected are recycled in an environmentally responsible manner, keeping them out of our landfills and our fields and woods,” said French. “Customers can RSVP for the Houghton event by visiting www.EfficiencyUnited.com/arp.”