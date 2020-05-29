Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center to open new health center in Marquette June 1st

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On June 1st, UGL will open the Upper Great Lakes Marquette Family Health Center, located at 1414 W. Fair Avenue, Suite 242. Services available will include medical (primary care), behavioral health, and addiction medicine. Nationally recognized for providing high quality health care services, UGL uses evidenced-based methods to bring the best practices in health care to the Upper Peninsula. Providing services at UGL’s Marquette Family Health Center will be John Lehtinen, MD, and Bonnie Kilpela, PA.

The health center says based on collected data they thought it was important to expand their services to this area.

“One of them is the number of people who don’t have a provider,” said Shannon Richter, Chief Operating Officer, Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center. “Who don’t have a primary care or medical provider. And on top of that, we know how many people fall in to the poverty level or don’t have insurance. And so when we look at those numbers there is a large number of people within Marquette County, within the city limits of Marquette that still don’t have access to primary care.”

Dr. Lehtinen is from Marquette, MI, and is board-certified in Addiction Medicine. “Practicing Addiction Medicine over the last 20 years has been one of the most rewarding things I have ever done in my career and is why I will continue to provide these services,” says Lehtinen. He is the first and only Board-Certified Addiction Medicine Physician in the Upper Peninsula and has been practicing medicine in Marquette for over 40 years.

Bonnie Kilpela, PA, is originally from Escanaba, MI. She received her Bachelor of Science in

Biochemistry Degree from Northern Michigan University and then her Bachelor of Science in Medicine Degree from Western Michigan University. She has been practicing medicine in the Marquette area for 27 years. “I feel it is a privilege to take care of people and their health, both physical and mental,” says PA Kilpela.

UGL’s Marquette Family Health Center is now scheduling appointments and is accepting new patients. Many insurances are accepted, and reduced fees may be available through UGL’s sliding fee program to qualified individuals who are underinsured or uninsured. To schedule an appointment, call (906) 449-2000. To learn more about UGL, please visit www.uglhealth.org.