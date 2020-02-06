Upper Hand Brewery to host Cardboard Classic pre-party

News
Posted: / Updated:

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — You can join Upper Hand Brewery as they take over the Gladstone Ski Hill this weekend for a Cardboard Classic pre-party.

This Friday, Upper Hand Brewery will host a pre-party for the Cardboard Classic event that takes place Saturday.

From 6 -11 p.m. you can enjoy food, beer, wine, door prizes, and much more.

The cost for entry is $10 per person and you must be 21 years or older.

Upper Hand Brewery says it’s a great way to get the community together.

” I think it will be a great place on a Friday night in the middle of winter for everyone to come together and enjoy a great adult winter evening, ” says Dannielle Hurst, a retail assistant at Upper Hand Brewery.

A limited amount of volunteers will be offering sober rides home within a 10-mile radius.

