Upper Peninsula animal shelters impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

GWINN, Mich (WJMN) – Animal shelters everywhere have been impacted in some way by the pandemic. Some shelters in the Upper Peninsula have reported an increase in adoptions while others say things have stayed almost the same.

Ann Brownell, community outreach and volunteer coordinator at UPAWS, says they have seen a lot of adoptions and a lot of surrenders during the pandemic. Due to the pandemic, they haven’t been able to have their team of volunteers in the building but they have had help from people fostering animals.

“We had a lot of people come up and step up to foster so that was really really great. So we were really able to clear out our shelter and we were also able to help some fellow Michigan shelters if they had overflow,” said Brownell

UPAWS has changed their adoption format to be strictly by appointment. Brownell encourages people to go online to look at pets and submit an application for one they are interested in.

“You can fill out an application right online and it gets sent to us by email and then we give you a call and chat and set up an appointment so it’s been working really well that way,” said Brownell



In addition to just adoptions, UPAWS has a food pantry for furry friends who may be in need. Brownell says people may be laid off or having other financial troubles and they should contact the shelter if they need food for their pets.

“We do have a food pantry here for dog and cat food and we do have some small critter food too,” said Brownell.

The Menominee Animal Shelter did not report an increase or decrease in either surrenders or adoptions. They said initially there were fewer surrenders but the pandemic hasn’t impacted their adoptions. At the Copper Country Humane Society in Houghton, Rebecca an animal caretaker, says it’s been great for them to see an increase in adoptions during this time.

“We were expecting an increase in surrenders but we actually ended up with only a couple surrenders and a really big increase in adoption,” said Rebecca.

CCHS initially closed in the beginning of the pandemic, then opened by appointment and are now open to the public during their normal operating hours. Rebecca says they are doing everything they can to ensure the animals are being cared for and adoptions are continuing.

UPAWS, Copper Country Humane Society, Northwoods Animal Shelter and Menominee Animal Shelter are all participating in the Bissel empty the shelters event which takes place from Friday, July 10 to Saturday, July 12. During this event, Bissel sponsors adoption fees so that people looking to adopt can do so at a reduced rate.