Upper Peninsula Beekeeping Conference, March 28

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Beekeepers of all levels and those interested in bees from all over the Midwest will be gathering at the NMU Seaborg Center March 28th.

Throughout the day there will be many different workshops and speakers to listen to. Michelle Landis spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme on what the weekend would all include.

The 3rd annual conference is dedicated to the special challenges of keeping bees in Northern climates. Designed specifically for fellow beekeepers. A complimentary lunch catered by the Northern Center & NMU Events will be provided. New this year is an optional post-conference session on Sunday, March 29 at the Staybridge Suites as well.

