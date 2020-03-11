Upper Peninsula Beekeeping Conference, March 28

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Beekeepers of all levels and those interested in bees from all over the Midwest will be gathering at the NMU Seaborg Center March 28th.

Throughout the day there will be many different workshops and speakers to listen to. Michelle Landis spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme on what the weekend would all include.

The 3rd annual conference is dedicated to the special challenges of keeping bees in Northern climates. Designed specifically for fellow beekeepers. A complimentary lunch catered by the Northern Center & NMU Events will be provided. New this year is an optional post-conference session on Sunday, March 29 at the Staybridge Suites as well.

For more information about the event and tickets, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Upper Peninsula Beekeeping Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Upper Peninsula Beekeeping Conference"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/11/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/11/2020"

Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Baraga, L'anse survive regional quarterfinal round

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Baraga, L'anse survive regional quarterfinal round"

New breast cancer procedure

Thumbnail for the video titled "New breast cancer procedure"

Michigan voter turn out showed promise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Michigan voter turn out showed promise"

LIVE: Gwinn schools sinking fund on ballot for third time

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIVE: Gwinn schools sinking fund on ballot for third time"