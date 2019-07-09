Upper Peninsula Energy Task Force hosts first meeting

MARQUETTE — With U.P. residents currently suffering from some of the highest electricity rates in the nation, a task force has been created to help fix the problem.

The first meeting of the Upper Peninsula Energy Task Force took place this afternoon to address the significant energy challenges that U.P. residents are facing.

More than 6 weeks ago, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that created the U.P. Energy Task Force.

People from many different backgrounds like Army vets, engineers, and business professionals are among those involved.

The main goal of this group is to assess the U.P.’s overall energy needs and how they are currently being met.

Liesl Clark, Director of the Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy says, “The charge for us in the executive order is to look comprehensively at challenges to Upper Peninsula residents and businesses from their energy supply. So trying to help understand what’s necessary for affordability, reliability, and making sure we have good options for Upper Peninsula customers.”

Implementing real energy solutions will provide relief to many U.P. residents.

The Task Force plans to schedule multiple listening sessions across the Upper Peninsula this fall to get public input.

The dates and locations for the listening sessions and other meetings will be made available soon.