MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Efforts to make roads safer across the Upper Peninsula are being recognized with awards from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Commission (GTSAC).

The “S.T.O.P. Bad Driving Behavior” and the “Upper Peninsula Teenage Defensive Driving Program” are both being recognized for their contributions.

The “S.T.O.P. Bad Driving Behavior” campaign is being recognized for reducing Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) crashes in the Upper Peninsula. The Michigan State Police (MSP) Eighth District, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) will be presented with an Outstanding Traffic Safety Achievement Award on Wednesday, June 14, at the GTSAC’s award celebration in Grand Rapids.

The campaign encouraged CMV operators to adopt safe-driving behaviors, including stopping at intersections, avoiding tailgating, and no operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and putting down phones.

Also being recognized on June 14 is the “Upper Peninsula Teenage Defensive Driving Program.” Organized by the MSP Precision Driving Unit, the teen safe-driving program was brought to the Upper Peninsula in 2022 and had 46 participants.