Upper Peninsula State Bank brings branch to Marquette and services to community

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – It used to be a fast food restaurant, but in the not too distant future, you’ll be able to do more with your dollarat 1016 W. Washington St. in Marquette. Upper Peninsula State Bank which has locations in Gladstone, Escanaba, and Iron Mountain just bought the property in Marquette.

The bank will be a full-service facility, offering commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, a full array of deposit products, e-banking services, and brokerage services. Along with hiring all local contractors for construction, CEO of UPSB David D. Williams said they plan on bringing ten jobs to Marquette.

Along with traditional banking services, there is an element of outreach UPSB brings to the community.

“We’re in probably five or six high schools with financial literacy programs. I personally speak about half a dozen times and will continue to speak as long as people will let me on elder financial exploitation. That is something I am passionate about and our only true defense against those bad actors is education and literacy to that precious seniors group out there,” said David C. Williams.

There’s no exact date when groundbreaking will happen on the property or when the bank will open. They tell us the construction will be a similar look to their other locations.