UPSA honors Quinnesec man as ‘Outstanding Conservationist’

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula Sportsmen’s Alliance has honored past president Anton “Tony” Demboski of Quinnesec as the group’s 2020 “Outstanding Conservationist.”

According to the Michigan DNR, the award was presented recently at a quarterly UPSA meeting at the United Sportsmen Inc. club at W7689 Sportsmen’s Club Road in Iron Mountain.

“Through his important work in this group and elsewhere, Tony Demboski has repeatedly demonstrated his caring, concern and willingness to act on behalf of conservation issues,” said Dave Johnson, UPSA president. “Demboski is a shining example of an ‘Outstanding Conservationist.’”

Originally from Iron River, Demboski has held membership in numerous outdoor recreation-focused organizations, including U.P. Whitetails of Dickinson County. As a UPSA member, and past president for seven years, Demboski was at the forefront of efforts to battle chronic wasting disease in the region.

He served on the U.P. CWD Task Force, which developed recommendations to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for addressing CWD concerns in the region. In 2014, Demboski worked with former Michigan Natural Resources Commissioner J.R. Richardson of Ontonagon County to revitalize the U.P. Habitat Workgroup, which has worked to improve habitat in winter deer yards.

Demboski has been a hunter safety instructor for nearly two decades and has been involved with a long list of organizations ranging from the Sagola Township Sportsmen’s Club to the U.P. Bear Houndsmen Association.

The Upper Peninsula Sportsmen’s Alliance was formed in 1982 to unite sportsmen’s groups in the region for a common cause. Today, the group is composed of 57 clubs and businesses, representing more than 50,000 members.

For more information about UPSA, click here.