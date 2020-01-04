UPSET arrests Calumet woman following 13-month investigation

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – On Friday, January 3, detectives with the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) conducted a search warrant at an apartment located at 118 5th Street in the Village of Calumet.

This was a 13-month investigation involving 57-year-old Calumet woman for Delivery of Suboxone and Methamphetamine.

During the investigation, UPSET detectives purchased suboxone and meth from the suspect at the Calumet apartment. On Thursday, January 2, UPSET detectives received information about meth being shipped to the suspect and intercepted the package intended to be delivered to the apartment. A search warrant was executed for the package and a half ounce of meth was seized. Additional meth and packaging was recovered from the apartment after the search.

The suspect was lodged at the Houghton County Jail on two counts of Delivery of Suboxone and two counts of Delivery of Meth. Additional charges are pending and the case is being reviewed by the Houghton County Prosecutor’s Office.

The suspect’s name is not being released pending arraignment.

